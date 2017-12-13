A teenage girl in Bavaria has been left traumatised after she visited a local "haunted house" theme park and saw her own grandfather's gravestone on display.

The 13-year-old girl, who has not been named under German privacy laws, found the gravestone in a mock cemetery outside the "Dr Lehmann's Hospital of Horror" exhibit at the theme park in the small town of Geiselwind.

It is believed the headstone was sold to the theme park after being removed from the graveyard where ashes of the girl's grandfather are interred.

The girl's grandmother paid a local stonemason to remove the gravestone after a 20-year lease on the burial plot expired.

But she said she was horrified that the stonemason appeared to have sold the gravestone without removing the inscription to her late husband.

"I couldn't believe it until my daughter sent me a picture of the gravestone," the 62-year-old grandmother, who has also not been named, told Kitzinger newspaper.

She explained how she had paid the stonemason €130 ($220) to remove the headstone after the 20-year lease on her husband's burial plot expired in 2016.

"Why didn't he at least remove the metal lettering? That wouldn't have involved much work," she said. "Was it carelessness or was it deliberate?

"It took a long time for me to get over my husband's death over 21 years ago and now everything is coming back — and cruelly, too."

The girl's grandfather died in 1996. Although he was cremated, under German law the ashes have to be buried in an official cemetery. Leases on burial plots are often relatively short, and many families choose not to renew them.

The stonemason has repaid the widow her money and says the theme park assured him they would remove the inscription.