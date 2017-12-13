WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of U.S. Africa Command has asked for an additional investigation into whether civilians were killed during a deadly August raid in Somalia involving American and Somali forces.

Army Col. Mark Cheadle, a spokesman for Africa Command, says Marine Gen. Thomas Waldhauser asked the Naval Criminal Investigative Service to look into the details of the raid in Bariire village by Somali troops and U.S. special operations forces.

The decision comes two weeks after Africa Command released a statement discounting reports that civilians, including children, were killed in the attack. Cheadle said Waldhauser requested the NCIS investigation in recent days after additional published reports said local villagers were insisting civilians were killed.

Africa Command has previously said its review concluded that only armed enemy combatants had been killed.