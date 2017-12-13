NEW YORK (AP) — A real estate research firm reports that prices for condos in Trump buildings in Manhattan fell in the first year of the Trump presidency.

CityRealty says the average price per square foot for condos sold in Trump-branded buildings in the borough fell 7 percent in the 12 months through November compared to the year earlier. It also found that prices dropped in eight of 11 Trump buildings.

The average price per square for all Manhattan condos also fell, but much less — just 1 percent.

CityRealty cited less allure for the Trump brand, overall, as well as competition from luxury condos in newer buildings.

Advertisement

The Trump Organization did not respond immediately to a request for comment.