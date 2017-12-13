LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Driver says the best part of being in the Star Wars universe is seeing all the kids who are fans.

Driver says he loves seeing them excited with their lightsabers but admits that sometimes the younger kids are a little confused at the sight of him in civilian clothes.

The 34-year-old actor reprises his role as the conflicted Jedi turned bad Kylo Ren in "Star Wars: The Last Jedi," out Friday.

Driver is coy about what his role might entail in the new film but he does tease that he saw something in Daisy Ridley's Rey that he wrestles with in this eighth installment in the space opera franchise.