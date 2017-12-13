ATLANTA (AP) — Six months after flames enveloped a high-rise in London and prompted concerns about the safety of other buildings worldwide, a U.S.-based fire prevention group has developed a tool aimed at making buildings safer.

The National Association of State Fire Marshals' research foundation this week announced that its free risk evaluation tool will be available on its website after Jan. 1.

Authorities said combustible exterior paneling on London's Grenfell Tower helped spread flames that quickly engulfed the building June 14, killing 71 people. An Associated Press review found that the same panels were used on several U.S. buildings — and their owners in many cases were unaware of the danger.

The fire marshals group says the new Risk Evaluation Matrix will help assess fire risks based on a building's materials, occupancy and other criteria.