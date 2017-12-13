WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The jury of Poland's main journalism award has condemned the imposition by a state regulator of a fine on a private American-owned television station for its coverage of 2016 anti-government protests.

The jurors of the Grand Press award also called on the regulator, the KRRiT, to cancel the nearly 1.5 million zlotys ($420,000) fine it imposed Monday on the TVN24 all-news station, that is owned by the U.S. Scripps Networks Interactive.

They said late Tuesday that the fine could be interpreted as an "attempt at intimidating the broadcaster whose message does not suit the ruling team."

The U.S. State Department has also expressed concern.

The regulator alleged that TVN 24 promoted unsafe behavior in its reports from last year's streets protests. The station said it would appeal the penalty.