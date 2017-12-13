MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian communications watchdog has moved to block a news website financed by top Kremlin foe Mikhail Khodorkovsky.

The Russian Communications Oversight Agency said in a statement on Tuesday that it has put Khodorkovsky's Open Russia website on the black list after it received a request from the Prosecutor General's Office to block it. The prosecutors' plea came after Khodorkovsky's NGO was listed as an "undesirable" organization, a label stemming from a new law intended to tighten the Kremlin's tight control over the political landscape.

Khodorkovsky, once Russia's richest man, spent 10 years in prison on two sets of charges largely regarded as political retribution before he was pardoned in December 2013. He has been living in exile since, supporting human rights initiatives and independent media.