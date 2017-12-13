Another day, another battle between a cyclist and car.

The harrowing footage, uploaded to the popular Facebook page Dash Cam Owners Australia, features a cyclist riding across a pedestrian crossing before being hit by a 4WD.

It's sparked a furious debate online because some commenters are saying the driver should've been more aware of his surroundings, news.com.au reports.

The video starts with the cyclist, wearing a bright orange T-shirt and red helmet, starting to ride across the pedestrian crossing.

Right before he almost disappears from view, the silver 4WD sees the right arrow on the traffic light turn green and he starts to turn, collecting the cyclist on his way.

The cyclist is knocked off his bike before the driver quickly brakes.

The video ends with the cyclist standing up and glancing at his body before appearing to walk over to the car.

The Facebook post, which has already received more than 100,000 views since it was uploaded yesterday, is full of furious comments.

Most support the driver, who appears to just be following the traffic signals.

However, some say the onus falls on the driver.

"The same thing happens with d**khead pedestrians with their ear buds in and concentrating on their phone," one commenter Bruce Webb wrote.

"I have no sympathy for them, they have a responsibility to ensure they are crossing the road safely, not put ALL the responsibility on the drivers not to hit them," he continued.

Other people were a little more diplomatic.

"Both at fault, driver should have looked both ways before moving out and the cyclist should not have gone across in front of the vehicles. If he had looked at the traffic lights he would have seen the green arrow or at least read the traffic lights in general, silly some people. Plus if the cyclist had been looking in all directions would have seen the vehicle before he hit the vehicle," Kay Little wrote.

"That's why you double take prior to proceeding, had the driver checked he would have seen the cyclist. Totally avoidable even though the kid was in the wrong," Dennis Mitchell agreed.

According to the road safety rules written by Transport NSW, one of their top 10 misunderstood road rules is giving way to pedestrians when turning.

A guide to the misunderstood road rule reads: "If a driver is turning left or right at an intersection, the driver must give way to any pedestrian crossing the road the driver is entering.

"This applies to intersections with and without traffic lights. However, this rule does not apply at roundabouts."

However, in a bright yellow box at the bottom of the rule it also says: "For their own safety, pedestrians should always check their surroundings before crossing the road."

Bicycles are also considered vehicles, not pedestrians on the road.