Police in the Australian state of Victoria have charged Borce Ristevski with the murder of his wife, New Zealand-born Karen Ristevski.

Mr Ristevski was arrested at 7.20am (9.20am NZT) by detectives from the Missing Persons Squad, a Victoria Police spokesman said.

The 53-year-old will appear before Melbourne Magistrate's Court this morning on one count of murder.

Karen pictured with her husband Boris in this undated photo.

Karen Ristevski, 47, went missing from the couple's A$1 million Oakley Drive, Avondale Heights mansion on the morning on June 29, 2016.

Mr Ristevski told police she walked out of the home to "clear her head" following a minor argument about money. He reported her missing the next day.

Karen, pictured with her brother Stephen.

Her remains were found wedged between two logs off walking trail at Mount Macedon on February 20.

Police have never released the cause of death.

In March, hundreds of mourners filled St John's Uniting Church in Essendon for a private funeral service before Ms Ristevski's body was taken to her final resting place.

Mr Ristevski was one of the pallbearers carrying her coffin, while their daughter Sarah, 23, carried a framed photo of her mother to lead the procession.

Police named Mr Ristevski a suspect in his wife's death earlier this year but has always maintained his innocence.