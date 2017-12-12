MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican presidential hopeful Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has doubled down on a controversial proposal to consider amnesty for criminals.

Lopez Obrador registered Tuesday as a contender for the nomination of his leftist Morena party for the July 1 presidential elections.

He is assured to win the nomination, but has already attracted skepticism by mentioning the possibility of amnesty as a way to rein in Mexico's violence, which has reached record-high levels.

Lopez Obrador said Tuesday "we will debate and consult, mainly with victims, the possibility of amnesties for criminals who opt for re-adapting themselves."

Critics have said such amnesties don't work and encourage gangs to be violent.

The candidate also proposed creating a joint military-police force and calling it the National Guard.