A hospital has been slammed after a midwife turned away a pregnant teen, only for the baby to die hours later.

Elise Flitcroft, 19, had travelled to hospital in an ambulance after suddenly feeling gravely ill when 23-weeks pregnant.

However, according to an inquest, hospital staff accused the ill teen of wasting the health care system's money by using an ambulance "like a taxi".

Bolton Coroner's Court heard midwife Rukaiya Jamadar told the pregnant youngster: "Do you know that taxi has just cost us £300 [$575]?"

After checking Flitcroft over, the midwife dismissed the pregnancy teen's pains as a urinary infection.

Just two-and-a-half hours after being sent home, she gave birth on her bathroom floor in Bolton.

The inquest heard lifeless baby Dominic Tatlock was rushed back to Royal Bolton Hospital, but never recovered and died in an incubator within hours.

The coroner expressed shock at the midwife's taxi remark, branding it "extraordinarily insensitive".

The hospital has now formally apologised to the baby's grieving family and devastated parents McCauley Tatlock and Flitcroft.

Elise Flitcroft (pictured with partner McCauley) had travelled to Royal Bolton Hospital in an ambulance, where a midwife slammed her for wasting NHS cash. Photo / Facebook

In a statement, head of midwifery for Bolton NHS Foundation Trust, Sue Ainsworth said:

"We are deeply sorry that our midwife may have caused distress during this difficult time.

"I can assure you it is not policy, nor was it a directive to staff, that women in labour should be discouraged from using ambulances to attend hospital.

"Our midwife has apologised to the family for her comments, and lessons have been learnt for the future."

After the inquest, Flitcroft said: "After the midwife had decided I had a urinary infection, she had a proper go at me for having the nerve to use the ambulance as a taxi service.

"At the time, I was in severe pain, my waters had broken weeks earlier and I was classed as a high risk pregnancy.

"I felt very vulnerable and yet the midwife was very arrogant and dismissive of what I was telling her."