MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Liberia's National Elections Commission has set Dec. 26 as the date for the presidential runoff vote.

The second-round vote between former soccer star George Weah and Vice President Joseph Boakai had been on hold after the Liberty Party alleged first-round voting irregularities. The Supreme Court last week cleared the way for the runoff, saying there was not enough evidence to support the allegations.

Commission chairman Jerome Korkoya on Tuesday pleaded for all registered voters to go to the polls the day after Christmas to "make this one sacrifice for the good of our democracy and country."

Voters are choosing a successor to President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Africa's first female leader and a Nobel Peace Prize laureate.