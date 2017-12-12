WACO, Texas (AP) — A retired Waco, Texas, police officer says in an affidavit that the FBI is investigating McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna for alleged public corruption.

The affidavit was filed Tuesday by Jorge Salinas. He's among the more than 150 bikers indicted on criminal conspiracy charges following a May 2015 shooting in Waco that left nine dead. It's the third affidavit signed by former law enforcement officials who say FBI agents interviewed them about Reyna allegedly helping campaign donors avoid legal trouble.

The affidavits were filed in support of Salinas' motion to compel the district attorney's office to share evidence and force Reyna onto the witness stand.

Reyna says he's not aware of any FBI investigation of him.

An FBI spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.