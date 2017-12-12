Audible.com best-sellers for week ending December 8:

Fiction

1. Artemis by Andy Weir, narrated by Rosario Dawson (Audible Studios)

2. Year One: Chronicles of The One, Book 1 by Nora Roberts, narrated by Julia Whelan (Brilliance Audio)

3. Jacob T. Marley by R. William Bennett, narrated by Simon Vance (Shadow Mountain)

4. The Force by Don Winslow, narrated by Dion Graham (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

5. Persepolis Rising by James S. A. Corey, narrated by Jefferson Mays (Recorded Books)

6. Legends of Ahn: King's Dark Tidings, Book 3 by Kel Kade, narrated by Nick Podehl (Podium Publishing)

7. Origin by Dan Brown, narrated by Paul Michael (Random House Audio)

8. The Disappearance of Winter's Daughter by Michael J. Sullivan, narrated by the author and Tim Gerard Reynolds (Audible Studios)

9. The Hate U Give by Angie Thomas, narrated by Bahni Turpin (Harper Audio)

10. Oathbringer by Brandon Sanderson, narrated by Kate Reading and Michael Kramer (Macmillan Audio)

Nonfiction

1. Peak Performance: Elevate Your Game, Avoid Burnout, and Thrive with the New Science of Success by Brad Stulberg and Steve Magness, narrated by Christopher Lane (Brilliance Audio)

2. The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F(asterisk)ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by Mark Manson, narrated by Roger Wayne (HarperAudio)

3. The Last Black Unicorn by Tiffany Haddish, narrated by the author (Simon & Schuster Audio)

4. On Power by Robert A. Caro, narrated by the author (Audible Studios)

5. Atomic Adventures: Secret Islands, Forgotten N-Rays, and Isotopic Murder - A Journey into the Wild World of Nuclear Science by James Mahaffey, narrated by Keith Sellon-Wright (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

6. Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone by Brené Brown, narrated by the author (Random House Audio)

7. Unf(asterisk)ck Yourself by Gary John Bishop, narrated by the author (Harper Audio)

8. Principles: Life and Work by Ray Dalio, narrated by the author and Jeremy Bobb (Simon & Schuster Audio)

9. How to Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie, narrated by Andrew MacMillan (Simon & Schuster Audio)

10. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry by Neil deGrasse Tyson, narrated by the author (Blackstone Audio, Inc.)

______