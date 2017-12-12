President Donald Trump is pushing back against sexual misconduct allegations, saying he's the target of "false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don't know and/or have never met."

Trump lashed out on Twitter, a day after three women who previously accused Trump of sexual harassment shared their stories on NBC's Megyn Kelly Today.

• Trump attacks Gillibrand in tweet critics say is sexually suggestive and demeaning

Trump says Democrats "have been unable to show any collusion with Russia" and now are "moving on" to these allegations. He adds: "FAKE NEWS!"

Despite thousands of hours wasted and many millions of dollars spent, the Democrats have been unable to show any collusion with Russia - so now they are moving on to the false accusations and fabricated stories of women who I don’t know and/or have never met. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

The women — Jessica Leeds, Samantha Holvey and Rachel Crooks — urged Congress to investigate Trump's behaviour.

In a heated exchange with reporters in the White House briefing room on Monday, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders steadfastly dismissed accusations against the Republican president and suggested the issue had already been litigated in Trump's favour on Election Day. But to Trump's accusers, the rising #MeToo movement is an occasion to ensure he is at last held accountable.

"It was heartbreaking last year. We're private citizens and for us to put ourselves out there to try and show America who this man is and how he views women, and for them to say, 'Eh, we don't care,' it hurt," Samantha Holvey said Monday. The former beauty queen claimed that Trump ogled her and other Miss USA pageant contestants in their dressing room in 2006.

"Let's try round two," she said. "The environment's different. Let's try again." Holvey was one of four women to make her case against Trump on Monday, both in an NBC interview and then in a news conference.

Rachel Crooks, a former Trump Tower receptionist who said the celebrity businessman kissed her on the mouth in 2006 without consent, called for Congress to "put aside party affiliations and investigate Trump's history of sexual misconduct." "If they were willing to investigate Senator Franked, it's only fair that they do the same for Trump," Crooks said.

Franken, the Democratic senator from Minnesota, announced last week that he would resign amid an ethics probe into accusations that he sexually harassed several women. Republicans. John Conyers, D-Mich., and Trent Franks, R-Ariz., also resigned after misconduct accusations.

But a Capitol Hill investigation into Trump's conduct appears unlikely. The Senate and House Ethics Committees investigate members of Congress, not presidents, and Republican-led committees are not apt to investigate Trump on sexual misconduct unless there is some sort of connection to the ongoing Russia probe.

Rachel Crooks, left, Jessica Leeds, center, and Samantha Holvey discuss their accusations of sexual misconduct against Donald Trump. Photo / AP

Senator Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Congress shouldn't investigate the allegations against Trump.

"I don't think there's any forum for us to do that," he said. "Just think about how that could be abused." Nonetheless, several Democratic senators have seized the moment and called for Trump to step down.

"President Trump should resign," New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN on Monday. "These allegations are credible; they are numerous. I've heard these women's testimony, and many of them are heartbreaking."

If he does not "immediately resign," she said, Congress "should have appropriate investigations of his behaviour and hold him accountable."

In response, Trump tweeted that Sen. Gillibrand was a "lightweight".

Lightweight Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, a total flunky for Chuck Schumer and someone who would come to my office “begging” for campaign contributions not so long ago (and would do anything for them), is now in the ring fighting against Trump. Very disloyal to Bill & Crooked-USED! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 12, 2017

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker and Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley have also called on Trump to resign.

Standing up for Senator Gillibrand, Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted to the president: "Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame (at)SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, (at)realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, (hash)shepersisted."

Are you really trying to bully, intimidate and slut-shame @SenGillibrand? Do you know who you're picking a fight with? Good luck with that, @realDonaldTrump. Nevertheless, #shepersisted. https://t.co/mYJtBZfxiu — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 12, 2017

The phrase "she persisted" went viral earlier this year after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced Warren as she tried to read a letter from Coretta Scott King about then-attorney general nominee Jeff Sessions.

- AP