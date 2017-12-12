BERLIN (AP) — The European Union has cleared easyJet's planned acquisition of part of bankrupt German airline Air Berlin.

Air Berlin, which was Germany's second-biggest airline, ended operations in late October. Germany's biggest airline, Lufthansa, plans to take over much of the company in a deal that is still under EU scrutiny, while Britain's easyJet is to acquire a smaller part.

The EU's executive Commission gave the easyJet deal unconditional clearance on Tuesday, saying that it raises no competition concerns.

EasyJet, which currently operates flights to and from Berlin's Schoenefeld airport, plans to start using the more central Tegel airport as well from next month following the Air Berlin deal. It will compete with Lufthansa on several German domestic routes, while also serving international routes.