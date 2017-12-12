OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma Board of Regents is scheduled to meet Tuesday for the first time since one of its members sparked outrage by comparing gay people to pedophiles and politicians accused of sexual misconduct.

Board member Kirk Humphreys, a former Oklahoma City mayor, made the comments during a local TV public affairs show that aired over the weekend on KFOR-TV. An alumni group has called for his resignation, and the student body president encouraged the campus to voice its opinion on Humphreys' "ignorant" words.

Humphreys and others were discussing allegations against Minnesota Sen. Al Franken, who has announced he'll resign, and President Donald Trump when Humphreys began to ramble about other subjects. He said he was "going to make a lot of people mad today."

"Is homosexuality right or wrong? It's not relative, there's a right and wrong," Humphreys said. "If it's OK, then it's OK for everybody and, quite frankly, it's OK for men to sleep with little boys."

A staffer at Humphreys' office said Humphreys was out of town Monday and unavailable to comment. Humphreys did not reply to a voicemail left on his cellphone or an email seeking comment Monday.

However, in a statement Monday night to The Oklahoman newspaper, Humphreys said he regretted his comments, which "were not clear and led some people to believe that I was equating homosexuality with pedophilia. That was not my intention or desire." He apologized for what he called his "lack of clarity."

However, he reaffirmed that his "moral stance about homosexuality is that it is against the teachings of Scripture."

University of Oklahoma President David Boren released a statement saying Humphreys was not speaking on behalf of the university. Boren said the school was committed to diversity and inclusiveness, adding: "I do not share his views on this matter."

A state lawmaker who appeared on the program with Humphreys pushed back at him on the show, saying it was wrong to compare sexual misconduct and crimes to the legal behavior of consenting adults.

"Mr. Humphreys' comments were disgusting, offensive, and just plain wrong," Rep. Emily Virgin, a Democrat from Oklahoma City, later said on her Facebook page. "I unequivocally stand with the LGBT community."