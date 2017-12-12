PARIS (AP) — The party of French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been charged with allegedly misusing European Parliament funds to pay parliamentary aides who did political work for the National Front.

A judicial official said on Tuesday that the party was charged on Nov. 30 as a legal entity with complicity in breach of trust, five months after Le Pen was charged.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorized to speak publicly.

In addition to Le Pen, investigators suspect other National Front lawmakers used legislative aides for the party's political activities while they were on the European Parliament payroll.

Advertisement

National Front spokesman Sebastien Chenu told BFMTV channel that party officials will not accept "these unfounded judicial proceedings" and are planning to ask for the removal of the prosecutor in charge of the case.

A conviction for breach of trust charge carries a potential penalty of up to three years in prison and a fine of 375,000 euros ($428,000).

Le Pen's profile has diminished on the political front after once being the front-runner in the presidential race, and she does not plan to lead her party's list at the 2019 European Parliament election. She denies all the charges.