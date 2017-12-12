Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday urged the European Union to back a new US peace initiative in the Middle East, after President Donald Trump's unilateral decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital met with widespread condemnation and triggered clashes in the Palestinian territories.

Netanyahu, making the first official visit by an Israeli premier to the EU's Brussels headquarters in 22 years, told reporters that recognising Jerusalem merely stated the reality on the ground. He said he expected many European countries to follow Trump's lead.

But EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, who chaired talks between Netanyahu and EU foreign ministers, said no European leaders plan to adopt the US President's position.

Netanyahu insisted that, in recognising Jerusalem as Israel's capital, "what President Trump has done is put facts squarely on the table. Peace is based on reality".

Advertisement

The Israeli leader added that he believed most European countries would now "move their embassies to Jerusalem, recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital".

Reacting to Netanyahu's remarks, Mogherini said EU ministers were concerned about Trump's move.

As far as EU member countries relocating their embassies in Israel, Mogherini said "this move will not come".

Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders said Jerusalem "could be the capital of Israel and a future Palestinian state, but that has to be negotiated between the two parties".