European Union countries are complicit in the abuse of migrants held in Libya, Amnesty International said in a report released yesterday that accused the EU of turning a blind eye to allegedly brutal tactics of the Libyan coastguard and dangerous detention facilities.

The human rights group also alleged that the Libyan coastguard accepted kickbacks from smugglers to let migrant boats leave for Europe. Amnesty said it had video and other documentary evidence that a boat donated by Italy was involved in an interception operation in which up to 50 people drowned.

Amnesty Europe Director John Dalhuisen said: "European governments have not just been fully aware of these abuses. By actively supporting the Libyan authorities in stopping sea crossings and containing people in Libya, they are complicit in these crimes."

Overwhelmed by the arrival of more than 1 million migrants in 2015, the EU has worked with Libya and its neighbours to cut off the main migration route from Africa to Europe. Its strategy has including training and equipping Libya's coastguard to stop boats trying to make the dangerous Mediterranean Sea crossing.

The moves have trapped an estimated 20,000 migrants in Libya, where detention facilities are overcrowded and unsanitary, Amnesty International said.

Fayez al-Serraj, Prime Minister of Libya's Government of National Accord, last week said migrants' countries of origin, mostly in sub-Saharan Africa, and of European nations, where migrants hope to end up, needed to share responsibility for the migrant crisis.

"We call on the international community, the European Union and African countries to work with us to end this humanitarian crisis. Libya cannot bear sole responsibility for this," Serraj said. He noted that some European nations were seeking to shut out migrants at the same time they criticise Libya for failing to care for those who make their way across its porous borders.

EU officials have rejected criticism of Europe's approach to curbing immigration and say the bloc's money has been channelled into Libya through United Nations agencies. Only about 150 of Libya's 3000 coastguard members have received training sponsored by the bloc, the EU said.

The EU's border agency, Frontex, reported yesterday that the number of migrants making it to Europe through the central Mediterranean route from Libya to Italy dropped by one-third during the first 11 months of the year, to around 116,400, compared to the same period in 2016. Most were Nigerians, Frontex said.

Amnesty said the report was based on interviews with dozens of migrants and officials. The group said it also reviewed video, photographs and documents showing that in at least one incident, the crew of a boat Italy donated to Libya's coastguard failed to deploy lifeboats for migrants.

While trying to climb up the high sides of the vessel, the Ras Jadir, many passengers fell into the water and about 50 drowned, Amnesty said. Recordings showed rescued migrants being whipped on the coastguard ship, the rights group alleged.

It said some migrants on board jumped into the water to try to reach rafts deployed by a non-governmental organisation's rescue boat.

"European governments have shown where their true priorities lie: namely, the closure of the central Mediterranean route, with scant regard to the suffering caused," Dalhuisen said.

- AP