Facing voters at last after the year's most bitter US political campaign, Alabama Republican Roy Moore cast himself yesterday as the victim of a national barrage of unjust allegations of sexual misconduct with teenagers. Rival Doug Jones, hoping to become the state's first Democratic senator in two decades, declared their race was Alabama's referendum on "who we are and what we're going to tell our daughters".

United States President Donald Trump said in a robocall to Alabama voters that he badly needs Moore's own vote in the Senate. Former President Barack Obama and his Vice-President, Joe Biden, recorded calls for Jones seeking to break the GOP's lock on statewide office in Alabama.

With voters going to the polls today, it was difficult to say whether the calls would sway anyone so late in such a highly publicised campaign. It was also unknown what the impact would be of a rash of false news stories that have appeared on social media spreading misinformation.

One website wrongly claimed that one of the women who have accused Moore of sexual misconduct had recanted. Meanwhile, Moore's detractors took to social media to claim he had written in a 2011 textbook that women shouldn't hold elected office. He didn't.

Moore called in to a conservative talk radio show in Alabama yesterday to lament the tone of the campaign and portray cast himself as the victim of the sexual misconduct allegations.

"We've seen things happen in this campaign that I can't believe to this day," said Moore, who has denied all wrongdoing in contacts with the women who said he behaved inappropriately when they were in their teens and he was a local prosecutor in his 30s. One said he initiated sexual contact when she was 14.

"It's just been hard, a hard campaign," said Moore, a former Alabama Supreme Court chief justice who was twice removed from that post for violating judicial ethics.

At a rally yesterday, Moore's wife, Kayla, rejected accusations of antisemitism, offering as proof: "One of our attorneys is a Jew."

Alabama has been a solidly Republican state for years, and Moore said he is much more in tune with the issues that matter to voters — and to the President.

Jones took a different approach in Montgomery. "Look, I'm not going to be the senator that everybody in the state can agree with 100 per cent of the time," he said, but added: "They'll know I'm somebody that will sit down with them."

Former professional basketball star Charles Barkley, speaking at a Jones rally Monday night, urged voters not to embarrass his home state by electing Moore. "I love Alabama, but at some point we've got to draw a line in the sand and say, We're not a bunch of damn idiots," Barkley said.

Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice, a Republican who was born in Alabama, released a statement encouraging people to vote, without naming the candidate she preferred.

"These critical times require us to come together to reject bigotry, sexism, and intolerance," she wrote, before adding that voters should insist on leaders who "are dignified, decent, and respectful of the values we hold dear".

Voters seemed as divided as ever, including young Alabamians, some going to the polls for the first time.

Lillian Woolf, 18, a University of Alabama freshman, said she was disgusted that some people would vote for Moore despite the allegations by multiple women.

"It creeps me out," she said. "It shocks me just how much people are willing to ignore a person's past just because of their political stance." But Joseph Chesnut, 20, a junior, said he would be voting for Moore, who "holds more Republican values ... just his Christianity standpoint and his Second Amendment standpoint and just, you know, trying to fight the establishment up there."

For Alabama Democrats, the special election to fill the seat of Attorney-General Jeff Sessions is viewed as a chance to renounce a history littered with politicians whose race-baiting, bombast and other baggage have long soiled the state's reputation.

Many Republicans see the vote as an opportunity to ratify their conservative views — referred to by Moore as "Alabama values" — and protect Trump's agenda ahead of the next year's midterm elections. But the sexual allegations have dented some of that support. Senior Alabama Senator Richard Shelby said on Monday that "I think the Republican Party can do better".

Moore, the former judge, has spent two decades advocating conservative Christian positions. Jones is a former federal prosecutor best known for prosecuting two Ku Klux Klansmen responsible for killing four black girls in a 1963 church bombing.

Republicans control the Senate with 52 seats.

Democrats don't hold a single statewide office in Alabama, and both houses of the Legislature are controlled by the GOP.

- AP