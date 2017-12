In this photo by Associated Press photographer Rick Rycroft, deckhands on Wild Oats XI prepare a sail during the Big Boat Challenge. The challenge is a lead-up event to the Sydney Hobart open ocean yacht race.

The Sydney Hobart yacht race begins on Dec. 26 in Sydney Harbour.

This image was made with a lens at a focal length of 200mm, a shutter speed of 1/4000, aperture of f5, and ISO 250.