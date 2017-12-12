Two boys who vandalised graves in their South Australia home town broke down in tears after their mum handed them in to the authorities for what they had done.

The two boys, aged 10 and 11, vandalised headstones at the Berry cemetery in the small town of Riverland, South Australia.

After finding out what her children had done, the mother called the local council to tell them who'd done it.

Photo / Gofundme

"I explained to the boys the meaning of a headstone and that each headstone tells its own story, I explained to them that a grave is a very sacred site for each person," Berri Barmera Council works co-ordinator Otto De Grancy told the Adelaide Advertiser.

Advertisement

"After a while, the lads really broke down and I drummed into them how much they'd hurt their mum and nana and they gave them a kiss and cuddle and apologised," he added.

The boys have also been taken to the cemetery to see the damage they had done and apologise again.

Unfortunately there has been significant vandalism at the Berri Cemetery. Due to ongoing Police investigation, we ask... Posted by Berri Barmera Council on Wednesday, 6 December 2017

"By the end, one of the little boys said 'I just wish I could take all this back and say sorry to all the people' and that's when I knew they were not bad kids," he said.

The boys will now put in the time to work in the cemetery and make up for what they did.

The boys will now work in the cemetery to make up for the damage. Photo / Gofundme

They were suspended from their primary school and will weed the grounds at the cemetery for a week.

A Gofundme page is raising money to repair the damage.