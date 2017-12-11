BRUSSELS (AP) — Amnesty International is accusing European Union countries of being complicit in the abuse of migrants detained in Libya.

The human rights group said in a report made public Tuesday that moves by EU member countries to cut off the main migration route from Africa to Europe have trapped an estimated 20,000 migrants in overcrowded and unsanitary Libyan detention facilities.

It also accused Libyan coast guard of collaborating with people smugglers and accepting kickbacks to let migrant boats leave for Europe.

Amnesty says it has documentary evidence that a boat donated by Italy was involved in an interception operation in which up to 50 people drowned.

Advertisement

EU officials have rejected criticism of Europe's approach to curbing immigration and say the bloc's money has been channeled into Libya through United Nations agencies.