The naked body of a Google employee has been found floating in the San Francisco Bay, according to authorities.

The woman was identified as Chu Chu Ma, the Santa Clara County Coroner's Office revealed.

According to KTVU, investigators said Ma was half naked. It's not clear if she was dumped in the bay, or if the body floated from a different location.

A passing cyclist made the grim discovery on Thursday, calling 911 to report a dead body floating face down in a drainage canal.

Chuchu Ma, 23, was found dead in San Francisco Bay. Photo / Linkedin

Cyclist Dan Coyle told KTVU he was shocked to find Ma's body along the stretch of water.

"It's very sad, this is a beautiful trail. I take it five days a week. Lots of people take it every day and some people take it to work. It's just very sad to learn that happened, whatever it is."

In a statement in NBC Bay Area, a Google spokesperson said: "Chu Chu was an excellent software engineer in our developer product team. We are devastated to learn of her passing and our deepest condolences are with her family and friends."

The Sunnyvale DPS said an investigation was ongoing and authorities were "awaiting the results of the autopsy report."