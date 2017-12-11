A burglar got a lot more than he bargained for when his intended victim produced a gun – and held him hostage live on Facebook until police arrived.

Caesar Ray heard a car alarm activate in the middle of the night and a neighbour said they'd seen a man acting suspiciously nearby in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on December 7 (NZ time).

Ray, who has law enforcement training and previously worked for the Department of Corrections, found the prowler and promptly handcuffed him and laid him facedown on the porch at gunpoint.

"You just tried to break into the wrong damn house," Ray is heard saying in the Facebook Live video he broadcast till police arrived.

"You stay where your located right there. Don't move. Who are you here with? Who are you here with?"

The suspect was arrested and faces two charges of auto burglary and attempted burglary of an inhabited dwelling.

Ray said he had trouble understanding why his house was targeted when all the lights were on and three cars were in the driveway.

And despite broadcasting a 7-minute video of the incident on Facebook, he urged others to not attempt to confront a suspected burglar.

"Be vigilant," Ray said.

"Continue to be observant, especially when you are coming home. Before you just pull in your driveway, look around and don't just jump out of your vehicle."