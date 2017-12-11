MOSCOW (AP) — The Russian military has hosted a delegation of United Nations officials at its main anti-mine facility.

The United Nations' delegation was led by Jean-Pierre Lacroix, a French diplomat who serves as the U.N. Under-Secretary-General for peacekeeping operations.

The Russian Defense Ministry said they discussed prospects for cooperation and joint action with the U.N. during Monday's visit.

Lacroix hailed the Russian expertise in mine clearing operations. He noted that the U.N. expects to develop cooperation with Russia in the area of peacekeeping.

Col. Igor Mikhailik, the head of the anti-mine center outside Moscow, briefed the U.N. delegation on the Russian field engineers in Syria, where they cleared over 6,500 hectares (more than 16,000 acres) of land and more than 17,000 buildings from mines.