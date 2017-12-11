WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland's media regulator has imposed a fine of nearly 1.5 million zlotys ($420,000) on a private news channel for what it alleges was unfair reporting during a political crisis last year.

The broadcaster, TVN24, said it will appeal what it called an "unfounded" penalty.

The move comes amid reports that Poland's ruling Law and Justice party is seeking a state takeover of TVN24, which is owned by an American company, Scripps Networks Interactive, and whose reporting is sometimes critical of the government.

The National Broadcasting Council said in a statement Monday that TVN24 coverage of street protests in December 2016 violated the law by "propagating illegal activities and promoting behavior that threatens security."

Scripps Networks Interactive, based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is being bought out by Discovery Communications.