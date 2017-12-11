FARGO, N.D. (AP) — The Latest on one of two suspects pleading guilty in the killing of a pregnant North Dakota woman. (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

A North Dakota woman has pleaded guilty in the killing of a pregnant neighbor so she and her boyfriend could keep the baby.

Thirty-eight-year-old Brooke Crews could face life in prison after pleading guilty Monday to conspiracy to commit kidnapping and murder, and lying to law officers in the death of 22-year-old Savanna Greywind, of Fargo.

Crews' attorney said she wanted to take responsibility for her actions, but Crews didn't offer details on how Greywind was killed. Authorities haven't said either.

Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared in August. Kayakers found her body wrapped in plastic in a river. The baby was found alive in the apartment Crews shared with her 32-year-old boyfriend, William Hoehn. He's scheduled for trial in March.

Cass County prosecutor Birch Burdick didn't comment on Crews' plea.

10:15 a.m.

