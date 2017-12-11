WASHINGTON (AP) — A firm that once hired Michael Flynn denies he sent text messages during President Donald Trump's inauguration vowing that U.S. sanctions against Russia would be "ripped up" so a Russia-backed nuclear reactor in the Middle East could proceed.

But the firm cited only one set of cellphone records, leaving open the possibility Flynn relied on other devices or private messaging applications.

A senior scientist with ACU Strategies informed the top Democrat on the House Oversight committee that phone records showed no communications by Flynn, then Trump's national security adviser.

Rep. Eljjah Cummings, D-Md., had said a whistleblower's account of Flynn's texts suggested Flynn wanted to reel back financial sanctions against Russia to benefit his private interests.