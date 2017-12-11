SKOPJE, Macedonia (AP) — Former Macedonian prime minister Nikola Gruevski has resigned as leader of the conservative opposition VMRO-DPMNE party following its recent defeat in local government elections.

Gruevski served as prime minister for a decade before failing to form a coalition government after general elections last year. He was eventually succeeded by Social Democrat leader and bitter rival Zoran Zaev following months of political crisis. The 47-year-old Gruevski is facing charges of corruption and abuse of power in number of legal cases that emerged following a major wiretapping scandal.

Zaev's government has renewed the country's drive to join NATO and improve troubled relations with neighbor Greece.

Gruevski submitted his resignation late Sunday and the decision was formally announced Monday, two weeks ahead of a party congress.