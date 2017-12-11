JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Activists burned U.S. and Israeli flags in front of the American embassy in Jakarta in the fourth day of protests in Indonesia against President Donald Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

Several hundred protesters from an Islamic youth group rallied outside the embassy Monday, burning flags and images of Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu. It was a big drop from a weekend protest that attracted several thousand people.

Similar protests have been held in other cities around Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim nation.

Indonesian President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo has strongly condemned Trump's move, which he described as a violation of U.N. resolutions.

Indonesia has long been a strong supporter of Palestinians.