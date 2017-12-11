Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Monday:

1. WHO LAYS LOW IN ALA. ELECTION RUNUP

Scarred by sexual misconduct accusations, GOP candidate Roy Moore has been a rare sight on the campaign trail ahead of a critical U.S. Senate race.

2. 'THERE'S TOO MUCH AT STAKE FOR US TO STAY HOME'

Advertisement

Rev. Arthur Price, minister at a historic black congregation in Birmingham, calls the Alabama senate race a life-or-death matter for equal rights.

3. MORE RESIDENTS FLEE WIND-WHIPPED S. CALIF. WILDFIRES

While firefighters make progress in containing the enormous blazes in the Los Angeles region, dry Santa Ana winds haven't quit and no significant rain is forecast.

4. FORMER TIGER TEAMMATES GET COOPERSTOWN NOD

Jack Morris and Alan Trammell, who played on the 1984 World Series team in Detroit, are elected to baseball Hall of Fame.

5. WHERE SEXUAL HARASSMENT COMES WITH THE JOB

Women working in U.S. restaurants, bars and hotels often face sexual abuse and harassment that goes largely unchecked, AP's reporting shows.

6. WHY RIGHT WHALES MAY FACE EXTINCTION

After 17 of the endangered mammals died this year, scientists say the survival of the remaining 430 or so hangs in the balance without more protections.

7. WHAT ANONYMOUS DONOR DROPS INTO SALVATION ARMY KETTLE

A gold coin worth about $1,200 sweetens the pot at a South Carolina shopping center.

8. NOBEL LAUREATE SPEAKS OUT ON POLITICAL CLIMATE IN US

Michael Rosbash, who shared this year's Nobel Prize for medicine, says widening political divisions and intolerance toward immigrants threaten scientific research.

9. INSURANCE SHOPPERS FACE MAJOR PRICE HIKES

Middle-income earners get hit especially hard, since the Affordable Care Act offers them few subsidies to help cover insurance costs.

10. 'COCO' MAKES BOX OFFICE MUSIC AGAIN

The animated family film brings in $18.3 million for the weekend in quiet before 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' release.