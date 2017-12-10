China is well known as the home of "rented boyfriends" and "rented bridesmaids", but now "rented parents" are offering their services for when you just cannot allow teachers - or lovers - to meet the real ones.

Offering stand-in help for anything from a tricky school parents' evening to that awkward first meeting between the new girlfriend and mum and dad, fake parents believe they can ward off potential social catastrophes - momentarily at least.

"Do you have a boyfriend or girlfriend who wants to meet your parents but you actually don't want them to meet?" asks one advert from a fake parent on the Chinese internet.

The Global Times newspaper, which said the service is usually charged at 50 yuan (£5.60) an hour - spoke to a stand-in parent who takes his "profession" seriously.

"I study psychology," the fake father told the newspaper. "No matter how nasty your teacher gets, I won't get angry."

Young Chinese who are seeking fake parents are also posting on the web. "A rented parent is needed," said one comment. "Just need to make a phone call to my teacher."

Another asked: "Is there anyone in Shanghai who can be rented as parents to have a meal with my girlfriend?"

China is experiencing massive social changes, but most people are still deeply conservative. Many marriages are arranged and parents are often involved in their children's relationships from an early stage.

It is unclear how many of the postings relating to "rented parents" are genuine, but China has a booming trade in renting people for a range of personal services.

Boyfriends and girlfriends are hired over the New Year holiday by singletons who want to put a stop to intrusive questions from parents.

Bridesmaids are also for hire in China, and national media reported this week the growing trend of people using "rent me" apps to offer themselves as friends.