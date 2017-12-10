BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the race for the Alabama Senate seat (all times local):

5:10 p.m.

Democratic Senate candidate Doug Jones says Tuesday's election against Republican Roy Moore will send a message far beyond Alabama's borders.

Jones told campaign workers during an appearance in Birmingham on Sunday that the vote will tell the world what Alabama stands for. Jones says his campaign "is on the right side of history."

Jones was joined for a second day by New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, one of just two African American Democrats serving in the Senate. Jones' campaign is painfully aware of their need to drive extraordinary levels of black voters and moderate Republicans to the polls.

Alabama doesn't have any Democrats in statewide office. Jones' campaign has been buoyed by allegations that Moore made improper sexual advances toward teen girls decades ago.

___

11:30 a.m.

Roy Moore's chief strategist is tying the Republican Senate candidate to President Donald Trump's star in Alabama.

Dean Young said Sunday on ABC's "This Week" that the special election is "ground zero" for Trump and that Alabamians who want the president's agenda to be achieved should vote for Moore.

He says: "This is Donald Trump on trial in Alabama."

Trump has urged voters to back Moore over Democrat Doug Jones in Tuesday's election.

Moore's candidacy has been rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct by multiple women.

Young says the women aren't credible. In contrast, a number of senior Republicans in Congress say they believe the women. Trump, however, has raised doubts about the accusers and has criticized Jones as the "liberal puppet" of Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi.