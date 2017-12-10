ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — A conservative commentator who grabbed a woman after she took a copy of his University of Connecticut speech titled "It's OK To Be White" is set to make his first court appearance.

Lucian Wintrich was arrested after grabbing the woman and is scheduled to be arraigned on a misdemeanor breach of peace charge Monday at Rockville Superior Court. He denies criminal wrongdoing and says he had every right to retrieve his property.

Wintrich is the White House correspondent for the right-wing blog Gateway Pundit. He was at UConn on Nov. 28 to give the speech, which drew protesters.

Cellphone videos show the woman taking paperwork off the lectern Wintrich was using and walking away. Wintrich then goes after her and grabs her before being led away by police. He was released on $1,000 bail.