Australian TV presenter Paul Higgins has revealed the torment he and his family suffered in the years since conman Edwin Andrew Lewis murdered his parents in 1995.

Lewis, a New Zealander, is currently serving 26 years for the murders of Paul Higgins Snr and his wife Carmel in their Melbourne home.

The then-32-year-old was dating Amanda Higgins, 25, sister to the younger Paul.

"He seemed like a genuine, nice sort of guy. They had been together about six months. He got the tick of approval," Higgins said.

"He was so pleasant and really charming," Higgins told the Herald Sun.

'When you find out about his conman background you sort of feel we got sucked in by him really well.'

Lewis had met Amanda in 1994 while working as a personal trainer for her mother Carmel. The family initially felt he would be a good influence on their young daughter who had problems with heroin.

The home in Forest Hill, Melbourne where Edwin Lewis killed the Paul and Carmel Higgins.

What they didn't know is that four years earlier Lewis had fled to Australia with $25,000 he ripped off in a cheque scam before settling in Melbourne. By the time the fraudster met the Higgins family he was more than $60,000 in debt.

Seeing a quick pathway to wealth, Lewis started a relationship with Amanda. They quickly moved in together, and Lewis was soon bragging to friends about his rich girlfriend and her parents' sports cars.

But as the young couple's relationship soured Lewis hatched a plan to steal Amanda's parents' brand new $180,000 Porsche 911 and sell the car to start a new life in Queensland.

On the day of the murders, April 21, 1995, the conman visited the senior Higgins couple for their 25th wedding anniversary.

He took flowers and a diving knife to their home, but left, as Carmel Higgins was heading out for lunch.

Lewis returned soon after and convinced Paul Higgins Snr to let him in before an argument broke out between the two men.

Lewis later told police that the older Higgins told him he "wasn't good enough" for his daughter and wanted him to leave.

Lewis then stabbed Higgins in the back, before stabbing him several more times as he lay on the ground.

It is claimed Lewis later told a friend that Higgins had screamed "'Why are you doing this? Why are you doing this?'" as he stabbed him.

The newsman says his family is glad Edwin Lewis will be deported to New Zealand once his sentenced is served. Photo / Twitter

When Mrs Higgins returned home, Lewis also stabbed her to death before burying the bodies next to the swimming pool.

Lewis made off with the Higgins' money, a credit card and the $180,000 Porsche.

He was arrested in the Gold Coast six days later but that was not the end of the case.

It took five trials before Lewis was found guilty in 1998 of the murder of Carmel Higgins, and the manslaughter of Paul Higgins snr. Two trials were aborted and two ended with juries unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

"The fact the court cases were drawn out for so long was difficult," Paul Higgins told the Herald Sun.

"From a personal point of view I went through quite a rough time there.

"It was getting very hard to deal with. I used to go into court to watch what was going on because I thought it was better to know that way than to find out through the media."

Higgins said his sister Amanda struggled to cope after the killings. She lost contact with Paul and his brother Mark five years ago.

The family is pleased Lewis will be deported when he is released from prison.

"He just had no remorse, it was almost like a big joke to him," Higgins said.

"He would come in the morning like he was some kind of celebrity."

Wellington-born Lewis was sentenced to 26 years' jail with a non-parole period of 21 years. He is expected to be considered for parole soon. Once released he will be deported back to New Zealand.