KUWAIT CITY (AP) — Kuwait has announced new picks for Cabinet, with five out of 16 members hailing from the royal family, including the ruler's son who has been chosen to head the Defense Ministry.

Nasser Sabah Al Sabah, in his 50s, will serve as defense minister and as deputy prime minister. He takes over the ministry from Mohammad Khaled Al Sabah.

Bakheet al-Rasheedi, the CEO of Kuwait Petroleum International, a subsidiary of the national Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, was chosen as oil minister, replacing Essam al-Marzouq.

Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al Sabah announced his selections Sunday with Kuwait's ruler, Sheikh Sabah, expected to approve the nominations.

The cabinet was dissolved in October after lawmakers were set to consider a no-confidence against one of the ministers from the ruling family over budget issues.