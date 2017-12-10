Australian Federal politician Bob Katter has called on the Queensland Government to take urgent action on managing crocodiles in the state's Far North following another sighting.

The call to arms follows the sighting of a crocodile, believed to be between 1.5 metres and 2 metres, at the Cairns suburb of Kewarra Beach.

Witnesses claim the crocodile walked out of the water and sat on the beach just metres away from people for about half an hour on Friday night.

Katter said he planned to take action against the Premier and the two relevant ministers for "the most obvious breach of duty of care".

"In the last 10-12 days we've have had a croc in the swimming enclosure at Machans Beach, in the swimming enclosure at Palm Cove, a sighting at the beach at Port Douglas, an attack upon a tourist in the Daintree and now a sighting at Kewarra," he said.

"The fact is that the croc numbers have exploded over the last 10 years … and the crocs need to be removed.

"We are now one seat away from achieving this end if we can get the LNP on side.

"We will be moving again for the removal of crocs in populated areas from Mackay to Port Douglas."

Cairns Regional Councillor Brett Olds echoed calls for crocodile management, saying it was time for the State Government to take action before another life was lost.

"It's not a good situation for us to be in as a community," he said.

"It's not good enough and there is going to be a kid taken soon."

Surf Life Saving Queensland regional director Rob Davidson said life guards patrolled Palm Cove, Clifton Beach, Kewarra Beach and other areas seven days a week and beaches would be closed following a confirmed crocodile sighting.

He reminded locals and holiday-makers to only swim within the marine stinger nets and red and yellow flags.