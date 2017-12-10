A homeless man returned a $10,000 cheque to its rightful owner, but little did he know the selfless gesture would soon change his life forever.

US businesswoman Roberta Hoskie had unknowingly dropped a whopping $10,000 cheque before homeless man Elmer Alvarez soon found it on the footpath.

Looking at the amount that was on the cheque, Alvarez knew he only had one option - to return it to its owner.

With the help of a friend, he was able to call the owner - successful businesswoman Hoskie.

"I was just thinking about how that person was feeling by losing an amount of a cheque like that, an amount of money like that. I'd be feeling kind of desperate," Alvarez told Fox 8.

Hoskie was stunned when she received the phone call, not realising she had dropped the cheque.

She arranged for Alvarez to come to a Chamber of Commerce meeting where he could return the cheque.

It proved to be a gesture that would change the good Samaritan's life.

A homeless man's life has changed after one kind gesture. Photo / CBS

As Alvarez came in, reporters were waiting to capture the touching moments.

"He has no idea what's about to happen," Hoskie said.

Despite being the founder and CEO of Outreach Realty Servicing and Outreach School of Real Estate, Hoskie said her early years had been a struggle, revealing she was also once homeless.

"He had no idea who the person was behind the check. There was a time in my life where I wouldn't be able to give anything.

"To be able to be in a position to give, it's so heartfelt. He didn't know that I was a single mother. I at one point was on welfare. At one point found myself homeless.

"I have always prayed, 'God, if you bless me, bless me so that I may be a blessing to others."

Walking through the door, Alvarez handed over the cheque and told Fox61 that seeing Hoskie's reaction was better than $10,000 and that he'd do it all over again.

"Seeing her happy, seeing her appreciating it and all that made me feel good," he said.

But it was Hoskie's reply that had everyone in tears.

Homeless man Elmer Alvarez receive housing, a new job and education after a heartfelt gesture. Photo / CBS

After Alvarez handed over the cheque, Hoskie told him he didn't "have to worry about being in the cold, we have housing for you".

Hoskie gifted him six-months rent already paid for, as well as writing him a cheque and arranged for him to receive an education, gifting him free tuition for her real estate course and English classes.

"There needs to be more people like Elmer Alvarez," said Hoskie. "He's a golden heart guy. He's a phenomenal guy."

Alvarez broke down in tears, thanking Hoskie for her life-changing generosity.

Hoskie's gifts to Alvarez come with one condition - Alvarez must pay it forward, telling him, "When you get on your feet, you go ahead, and you do it for the next person and the next person and the next person".

Alvarez accepted, and said he'll one day find the appropriate person in need to help them out of a tough situation.