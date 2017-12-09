SELMA, Ala. (AP) — The Latest on the U.S. Senate election in Alabama.(all times local):

3:30 p.m.

Alabama Democratic Senate nominee Doug Jones says his campaign has "the wind at its back" as he crisscrosses the state ahead of Tuesday's election for U.S. Senate.

In a Saturday stop in Selma, Jones said his campaign has been focused on bringing people together, while Republican Roy Moore is trying to divide voters.

Jones is attempting to become the first Alabama Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate in 25 years. Jones held a series of stops aimed at energizing the broad coalition he has to build to pull off the upset in deep-red Alabama.

Jones planned stops in Selma and Montgomery with prominent African-American politicians, including Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey. Grammy-winning artist Jason Isbell was scheduled to hold a free concert for Jones in Huntsville, Ala.

Jones in Selma accused Moore of "hiding" since he has held only about a half-dozen public events since he was hit with accusations of sexual misconduct last month.

2:23 p.m.

Renegade Republican Roy Moore may be plagued by scandal, but it will take more than that for Democrat Doug Jones to win in deep-red Alabama on Tuesday.

Jones' team is fighting history and math to energize a winning coalition of African-Americans and moderate Republicans. It's a delicate balancing act on full display on Saturday as Jones and his network of volunteers canvassed the state.

Moore is facing multiple accusations of sexual misconduct, including allegations that he molested two teenage girls and pursued romantic relationships with several others while in his 30s. He has largely denied the allegations.

The explosive charges, which many Washington Republicans describe as credible, are giving Democrats a once-in-a-generation opportunity to pick up a Senate seat in the Deep South, where Republicans significantly outnumber Democrats.