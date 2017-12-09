MEXICO CITY (AP) — The head of Mexico's conservative National Action Party has presented his resignation, positioning himself to run for president as the candidate of a left-right coalition.

Ricardo Anaya becomes the latest hopeful to jump into the campaign for the July 1, 2018, vote. He said Saturday that he would give more details about his plans the following day.

Anaya is poised to become the standard-bearer of the Forward for Mexico coalition, comprising the National Action, Democratic Revolution and Citizens' Movement parties.

The coalition formally registered with election authorities Friday night. An agreement between the parties stipulates that National Action gets to pick the presidential candidate while Democratic Revolution will run one of its own for the powerful office of Mexico City mayor.