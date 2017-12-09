DALLAS (AP) — A North Texas man has been sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for illegally making hundreds of firearms — some of which ended up in Mexico.

Gary Busby was sentenced Friday during a federal court hearing in Dallas.

He had been convicted in March on one count of conspiracy to manufacture firearms without a license and four counts of structuring financial transactions to evade reporting requirements.

Prosecutors say that between 2010 and 2011, the 65-year-old Busby — from Flower Mound near Dallas — manufactured hundreds of AR-15 and AK firearm receivers into fully functional firearms.

Authorities say they found about 50 of these weapons — some recovered while being smuggled into Mexico and the rest recovered by Mexican authorities.