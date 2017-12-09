SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

LONDON — Third-place Chelsea travels to relegation-threatened West Ham with the Hammers putting England goalkeeper Joe Hart on the bench. Tottenham hopes to end a four-game winless streak in the English Premier League with a victory at home against Stoke. By Sam Johnston. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2000 GMT, photos. With separates on Saturday's 7 EPL games.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Lindsey Vonn finished a World Cup super-G race in extreme pain Saturday and was treated by race doctors for an apparent back injury. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 480 words, photos.

Advertisement

FIG--GRAND PRIX FINAL

NAGOYA, Japan — Alina Zagitova performed a near-flawless free skate on Saturday to win the figure skating Grand Prix Final. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 240 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-DUCKETT

PERTH, Australia — Ben Duckett was dropped from an England tour match in Australia, reportedly for pouring a drink over fast bowler James Anderson. It's the latest controversy in a troubled Ashes tour for England. UPCOMING: 250 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

BARCELONA, Spain — Second-place Valencia visits Celta Vigo looking to reduce the gap on Spanish leader Barcelona. Fourth-place Real Madrid hosts fifth-place Sevilla. By Joseph Wilson. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1715 GMT, photos.

SOC--ITALIAN ROUNDUP

MILAN — Serie A leader Inter Milan visits six-time defending champion Juventus, which is two points behind Inter in the table. Earlier, Cagliari hosts Sampdoria. By Daniella Matar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 2145 GMT, photos.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

BERLIN — Bayern Munich visits Eintracht Frankfurt for a test of the Bundesliga?s best defenses. Second-place Leipzig hosts Mainz, and Borussia Dortmund is aiming for its first win since September when Werder Bremen visits. By Ciaran Fahey. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

PARIS — After Paris Saint-Germain?s unbeaten record came to a shuddering halt with defeats against Strasbourg and Bayern Munich, coach Unai Emery finds himself under unusual pressure as the league leader hosts Lille. Defending champion Monaco hosts Troyes. By Jerome Pugmire. UPCOMING: 600 words by 2130 GMT, photos.

SOC--EAST ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

TOKYO — Japan beat North Korea 1-0 Saturday in the East Asian Championship amid a backdrop of serious tensions between the two nations. SENT: 140 words, will be updated.

SOC--CLUB WORLD CUP

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — Mexican club Pachuca plays Wydad Casablanca of Morocco in the Club World Cup, while Japan's Urawa Reds face host club Al Jazira to decide which will meet Real Madrid. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1830 GMT.

SOC--PORTUGUESE ROUNDUP

LISBON, Portugal — Sporting Lisbon visits Boavista looking to bounce back from failing to reach the Champions League's last 16. UPCOMING: 130 words by 0000 GMT.

CRI--CRICKET AUSTRALIA XI-ENGLAND

PERTH, Australia — Moeen Ali and test hopeful Gary Ballance were both out early in their innings Saturday as England declared at 314-9 after being sent in to bat on the first day of a two-day tour match against a Cricket Australia XI. SENT: 200 words.

CRI--NEW ZEALAND-WEST INDIES

HAMILTON, New Zealand — Paceman Shannon Gabriel overcame a poor start to take three wickets which tipped the balance of the second cricket test against New Zealand in favor of the West Indies after the first day Saturday. SENT: 580 words.

SKI--WCUP-MEN'S GS

VAL D'ISERE, France — Alexis Pinturault won a men's World Cup giant slalom Saturday for his 10th career victory in the discipline and 20th overall. SENT: 120 words, photos. Will be updated.

SPD--WORLD CUP

KEARNS, Utah — Canadian Alex Boisvert-Lacroix won the men's 500 meters and Japan's Nao Kodaira took the women's 500 on Friday on the opening day of the World Cup speedskating event at the Utah Olympic Oval. By John Coon. SENT: 330 words.

BBA--ANGELS-OHTANI

ANAHEIM, California — Shohei Ohtani has decided he's on the side of the Angels. The Japanese two-way star announced Friday he will sign with the Los Angeles Angels, ending the sweepstakes surrounding his move to the majors in a surprising destination. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

BKN--NBA CAPSULES

INDIANAPOLIS — Victor Oladipo had 33 points and eight rebounds and the Indiana Pacers beat Cleveland 106-102 on Friday night to end the Cavaliers' winning streak at 13 games. SENT: 860 words, photo.

HKN--NHL CAPSULES

NEWARK, New Jersey — Artemi Panarin had five primary assists, setting up the Columbus Blue Jackets for a 5-3 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Friday night and a split of their home-and-home series. SENT: 690 words, photos.

OLY--HKW-US-CANADA VS. WORLD

WESLEY CHAPEL, Florida — The United States and Canada have dominated since women's hockey joined the Olympics in 1998, and nothing has changed 20 years later. China, hosting the 2022 Winter Games, is investing in the sport and might be the best bet to finally provide some competition. By Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos.

GLF--OBIT-HORTON

GROUVILLE, Jersey — Tommy Horton, the Englishman who played in two Ryder Cups and won four times on European Tour, died Thursday. He was 76. SENT: 240 words.

Other Stories:

— US--CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES-RACE HORSES — Trainers rushed to save terrified horses as flames closed in. By Amanda Lee Myers and John Rogers. SENT: 750 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.