NEW DELHI (AP) — Voters in the western Indian state of Gujarat cast ballots Saturday in local elections that are seen as a crucial test of the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Bharatiya Janata Party.

Saturday's polls are the first of two phases of voting in the state that Modi ruled as chief minister for over a decade before he led his party to a sweeping victory in national elections in 2014.

A second round of voting will take place Thursday before votes are counted Dec. 18.

A pre-election survey and several political analysts have predicted that the BJP, which has ruled Gujarat for almost two decades, faces a tough test in the state this time.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, who now heads the opposition Congress party, has stitched together an alliance with small but key political groups in the state.

Modi and dozens of top leaders of the Hindu nationalist BJP have been campaigning in Gujarat for the last month.

The state, like much of India, is also reeling from the impact of two major economic announcements by Modi's government.

Late last year, in a surprise televised announcement, Modi said the government was withdrawing the highest-denomination currency notes in circulation to crack down on tax evasion and corruption. The demonetization announcement pulled out 86 percent of the currency in circulation and was particularly hard on poor and middle class Indians, who still rely on cash transactions.

Earlier this year, the government announced a new Goods and Services Tax and assured citizens the move would boost economic growth by simplifying the existing tax structure. But the vast majority of small businesses have struggled and been unable to comply with new, thrice-monthly tax filing requirements.

Gujarat has more than 42 million registered voters. The winning party needs to take 92 seats in the state's 182-seat legislative assembly.

The BJP swept state elections in the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand early this year but lost in Punjab state to the Congress party.