Former President Barack Obama says Americans must be vigilant in their defence of democracy or risk following the path of Nazi Germany in the 1930s.

At a speech this week, the former president told the Economic Club of Chicago that "things can fall apart fairly quickly" if Americans do not "tend to this garden of democracy".

During the speech Obama pointed to Hitler's rise to power in Germany as he implored the audience to "pay attention and vote", AP reported.

Conservative commentators seized on the comments as inappropriately comparing President Donald Trump to the German mass-murdering fascist Adolf Hitler. Obama never mentioned Trump or Hitler by name.

German broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported Fox News commentator Jesse Watters said the comparison was "horrible".

"I thought Obama was better than this. To compare his successor to Adolf Hitler. Horrible. Horrible. Just demeaning.

"Beneath him," he said on The Five talk show.

Fellow Fox News conservative Greg Gutfeld was similarly upset by the comments.

"He said this just hours before Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital, which makes Donald Trump a pretty weak Nazi.

"And after America had just decimated Isis, the worst group of fascists since the Nazis. So we aren't becoming Nazis. We're stopping Nazis.

"But this is what liberals do, comparing adversaries to Hitler."