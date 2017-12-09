WARNING: STRONG LANGUAGE TO FOLLOW.

Two suspects arrested in the alleged murder of a 51-year-old Hawaiian house cleaner have been identified as a local couple.

Stephen Brown, 23, and Hailey Kai Dandurand, 20, were taken into custody late Thursday after Telma Boinville was found beaten to death with a baseball bat inside a Honolulu holiday home.

The couple were tracked down by police after they allegedly sped off in the dead woman's vehicle, said the Daily Mail.

Deputy police chief John McCarthy said Boinville had been allegedly murdered Thursday afternoon in the rental home she was working in.

It was only when the renters arrived that her body was found in one of the rooms.

The victim's eight-year-old daughter, Makana, was found uninjured but tied up in a separate room with a bag placed over her head.

As Brown and Dandurand were hauled into police cruisers and driven away, more than 60 onlookers shouted angrily at the accused killers.

"Good job, cops!" one onlooker yelled, while others shouted obscenities at the pair.

Officials said Dandurand was arrested for car theft, while Brown was taken into custody for a warrant and criminal property damage after he kicked out the window of a police vehicle.

Kevin Emery, the victim's husband, had confirmed to the Hawaii News Now he was banned from entering the home because the bloody scene was so horrific.

"They tied up my daughter and they beat my wife to death with a baseball bat," he said at the time. "They won't even let me in the house because it's so bad."

Authorities didn't immediately release a potential motive.

The victim's family called upon the public for further help on social media.

A GoFundMe page was created for the victim's eight-year-old daughter Makana (right). Photo / Supplied

"Pray for my family. Pray for my twin brother Kevin Emery, and his little Keiki," said the victim's brother-in-law, Brian Emery.

The late Boinville moved from Brazil to Hawaii in the 1990s and had been employed as a part-time teacher at Sunset Beach Elementary School in Pupukea before her tragic passing.

Brian told the Associated Press his relative was a lover of surfing, running, yoga, martial arts and baking.

Police found the two suspects in Boinville's car at a Walmart parking lot in Mililiani, Hawaii. Photo / Instagram, hanapaahoundz

Hawaii Department of Education spokeswoman Donalyn Dela Cruz said her sudden loss of has "deeply affected" the community.

"Sunset Beach Elementary has additional counselors and behavioral health specialists available to help students, staff and their families."

A GoFundMe page has been created on behalf of Boinville's daughter, Makana.