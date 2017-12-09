NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift, easily the most cheered performer of the night, returned to the Jingle Ball stage to sing well-known hits for her feverish fans.

Swift closed the nearly five-hour concert at Madison Square Garden on Friday night, strutting from left to right as she sang "Shake It Off," ''Blank Space" and the latest hits off her new album, "reputation."

Ed Sheeran performed with Swift and also kicked off the New York City concert with the hits "Shape of You," ''Thinking Out Loud" and "Perfect."

Others who dominated with radio hits this year performed, including Sam Smith, Demi Lovato, Niall Horan, Camila Cabello, Logic, Halsey, Julia Michaels, Liam Payne, Charlie Puth and the Chainsmokers.