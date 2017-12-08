DETROIT (AP) — A mother and her 22-year-old boyfriend face involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of her 3-year-old son who is believed to have shot himself in their Detroit apartment.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 20-year-old Kinesha Boyd also is charged with lying to police. Demetrius Peals also is charged with child abuse and tampering with evidence.

Investigators believe Kyrei Boyd found a loaded handgun Wednesday while in Peals' care and shot himself in the face. The child later died at a hospital.

Police have said Peals left the apartment after handing the wounded child to emergency workers.

Peals is expected to be arraigned Saturday. Kinesha Boyd's arraignment will be held at a later date.