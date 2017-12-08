BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Anita Hill is meeting with Hollywood actors and executives Friday to discuss how the sexual harassment scandal roiling the entertainment industry can lead to broad and sustained cultural change.

National Women's Law Center president Fatima Goss Graves will host the discussion with Hill and more than 100 entertainment industry representatives in Beverly Hills, California.

Graves said the aim of the meeting is to connect the center's legal work with the cultural shift the Harvey Weinstein revelations have inspired. She hopes those in Hollywood will continue to use their platforms to push for new policies, better laws and institutional change.

Hill, who brought the concept of sexual harassment to national consciousness in 1991 when she testified during Clarence Thomas' Supreme Court confirmation hearings, said this "huge moment" of outspokenness and awareness needs legal and institutional follow-through to have a lasting impact.

"I know culture sometimes drives institutions, and I think that's where we got to where we are now," Hill said in an interview Friday morning. "But I think in reversing it, it's a good idea to start with institutions, to put in the structure, put those laws in place. I think one of the things that maybe we didn't do enough of or haven't thought enough about historically in terms of moving cultures around civil rights is that we have to make cultural change in education, in training, in public awareness, an ongoing effort. We can't just (make) the laws and change the rules."

She cited work to change rape culture on college campuses as an example, where awareness training for students and employees has accompanied policy shifts.

"I think that combination will drive change further and faster," she said.

Hill said that after her 1991 testimony — during which she was attacked and Thomas was narrowly confirmed — she received scores of invitations to speak about sexual harassment, and she thought she might spend a couple of years discussing the issue.

"Two years came and went, and we weren't done," she said.

A professor of policy, law and women's studies at Brandeis University, Hill has devoted her career to fostering civil rights and social change and sees it happening in swift downfall of so many powerful men since the Weinstein scandal broke in October.

"I imagined this day would come — not from the point of view of 1991, but from the point of view of all of the things that have developed over the years to enable this day to come," she said. "I include in that the surge of complaints that were filed after 1991, and as importantly, the stories people started to tell their friends and their loved ones about their own experiences, whereas a generation of us came into the workplace never having heard those stories... So I'm not entirely surprised that we got to this moment. I am impressed with the velocity of it."

Graves said that after two months of renewed attention on sexual harassment, people are already asking her when it will end, which is why Hill supports the ongoing work of the National Women's Law Center.

"Because this is not a moment," Hill said. "This is a period where we are going to have to continue and put into place some things to make sure we never go back and relive this again."

The center launched a new legal network for gender equity in October, just before the Weinstein news came out. About 70 attorneys initially agreed to take on sex discrimination cases, Graves said. Now more than 200 attorneys belong to the network, and its intake of sexual harassment cases has quadrupled.

"We know the awareness has increased, the consciousness has increased, but there are also people ready to take this on," Graves said.

While Hill believes the confirmation hearings she participated in for Thomas wouldn't happen today, she said much reckoning is still needed at the highest levels of government. A Washington Post op-ed this week said Republicans should call on Thomas to resign in light of Hill's 26-year-old allegations. But Hill suggests a broader perspective.

"I see a kind of resistance even acknowledging that this is a significant detriment to leadership in this country. And that's why I focus on the fact of not just what would Clarence Thomas do, but what are the leaders going to do in response to evidence of misconduct? How are they going to lead on this issue?" she said. "I think it's a good idea, but I don't think it should begin and end with Clarence Thomas. I think the leadership on both sides of the aisle needs to step up today and show women in the world that equality does matter."

